도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구는 의학에서 나노기술의 부작용을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다.

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구는 의학에서 나노기술의 부작용을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다.

A recent study published in Nature Nanotechnology suggests a strategy to minimize the negative side effects associated with intravenous injection of nanoparticles commonly used in medicine. When nanoparticles are injected into the body, they can activate a part of the immune system called complement. Complement is a group of proteins that recognize and neutralize foreign substances, including nanoparticles. This immune response can lead to side effects such as shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, fever, hypotension, and even anaphylactic shock.

The researchers, led by Professor Dmitri Simberg from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy, aimed to better understand and find a solution to prevent these side effects. They collaborated with Dr. Michael Holers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine to study the impact of complement inhibitors injected with nanoparticles in animal models.

The study focused on a specific group of complement inhibitors called “regulators.” The researchers found that these regulators effectively inhibited complement activation by nanoparticles in both human serum in vitro and animal models. By injecting the regulators at very low doses, they were able to completely and safely block the activation of complement by nanoparticles in the animal models.

Moreover, the researchers discovered that only a small fraction of nanoparticles entering the blood in a standard injection actually activated complement. This finding suggests that complement regulators can work promptly to mitigate immune activation when nanoparticles start activating complement.

These results provide a better understanding of how complement regulators can help the body respond more favorably to nanoparticles. The research team believes that further exploration of the use of regulators with nanoparticles could improve the efficacy and tolerability of nanotechnology-based therapeutics and vaccines.

The next step for the researchers is to test the complement inhibitors with multiple nanoparticles and in different disease models to fully understand the potential of this approach. The ultimate goal is to apply this research in a clinical setting.

Overall, this study offers a promising strategy to mitigate the negative side effects associated with the use of nanoparticles in medicine. By understanding and controlling complement activation, the potential of nanotechnology in medical treatments can be maximized while minimizing adverse reactions.

출처:
Nature Nanotechnology (2023). Inhibition of Acute Complement Responses Toward Bolus-Injected Nanoparticles by Targeted, Short-Circulating Regulatory Proteins. DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01514-z

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0