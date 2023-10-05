도시의 삶

과학

유리 미세구조의 저온 3D 프린팅을 위한 새로운 접근 방식

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a groundbreaking approach to 3D printing glass microstructures at low temperatures using ultraviolet light. This innovative method significantly reduces the heat required and shortens the curing time, making it ideal for producing small glass lenses and other structures for medical devices and research applications.

Unlike traditional glass manufacturing processes that require temperatures of 1,100°C, the Georgia Tech team’s approach only requires temperatures of approximately 220°C. This breakthrough not only saves energy but also enables the production of microelectronics with glass structures. Since semiconductor materials used in microelectronics cannot withstand high temperatures, this low-temperature 3D printing process provides a viable solution.

The use of ultraviolet light, specifically deep UV light, to convert a light-sensitive resin into glass is a key aspect of this method. The team employed a photoresin based on a widely used soft polymer called PDMS, eliminating the need for additional silica nanoparticles. This results in highly transparent glass that is as smooth as commercially made fused silica glass, without any potential optical issues associated with added nanoparticles.

Furthermore, the production of glass microstructures using this approach offers several advantages. Microfluidic devices, which are commonly used for studying cells or biofluids in motion, could benefit from the corrosion resistance of glass compared to polymer materials. Additionally, the climate friendliness of this process is noteworthy. The reduced heating energy requirements and fewer resources involved contribute to its sustainability.

Led by Professor H. Jerry Qi, the Georgia Tech team’s work has significant implications for various industries, particularly healthcare and research. Their data-driven approach and success in fabricating ceramics at mild conditions pave the way for further advancements in 3D printing technologies.

출처 :
– “Low-temperature 3D printing of transparent silica glass microstructures” – Mingzhe Li et al., Science Advances (2023)
– 조지아 공과 대학

