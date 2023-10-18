도시의 삶

Astronomers Gain New Insights into the Sun’s Magnetic Field Using Cutting-Edge Solar Telescope

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers have made significant progress in unraveling the mysteries of the Sun’s magnetic field, thanks to groundbreaking data collected from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii. This powerful solar telescope, operated by the US National Science Foundation (NSF), has provided the most detailed representations of the Sun’s magnetic field to date.

One of the key findings from the data is the discovery of a serpentine or snake-like topology in the magnetic field of the Sun’s “quiet” surface, also known as the chromosphere. This new insight into the magnetic field geometry is crucial for understanding the energetic phenomena that drive the dynamics of the plasma in the solar atmosphere.

The researchers, including scientists from the University of Sheffield in the UK, believe that this data can help address a longstanding conundrum in astrophysics: the drastic difference in temperatures between the Sun’s outermost layer, known as the corona, and its surface, the photosphere. The corona is hundreds of times hotter than the photosphere, contrary to what would be expected.

The snake-like pattern in the magnetic field may play a role in energizing the solar plasma to temperatures of millions of Kelvins. These magnetic fields are also believed to be responsible for the largest explosions in the Solar System, known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

Previously, most research on heat variations between the corona and photosphere focused on sunspots, large and highly magnetic regions on the Sun’s surface. However, the new findings highlight the importance of studying the “quiet sun” and its convective cells called “granules,” which harbor weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields.

The DKIST’s unprecedented resolving power has allowed researchers to detect the complex variations in the magnetic-field direction, suggesting the occurrence of magnetic reconnection. This process involves two magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions interacting and releasing energy that contributes to the heating of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The research conducted by an international team of scientists, including those from Queen’s University Belfast, the NSF’s National Solar Observatory, and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This breakthrough represents a significant step towards comprehending the workings of our life-giving star, the Sun. The DKIST solar telescope has opened up new avenues in solar physics and provided fascinating results that have generated excitement among scientists across different institutions.

Source: The University of Sheffield, Science and Technology Facilities Council, Queen’s University Belfast.

로버트 앤드류

