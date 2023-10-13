도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

심우주 통신을 위한 우주 레이저 테스트: NASA의 프시케 임무

By로버트 앤드류

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
심우주 통신을 위한 우주 레이저 테스트: NASA의 프시케 임무

NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch today, will not only explore a metal asteroid but also carry out a test of a new communications system. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment aims to evaluate a laser-based communications system that could enhance the transmission of information from deep space missions, such as future expeditions to Mars.

NASA currently relies on the Deep Space Network (DSN) to communicate with its spacecraft in distant regions of space. DSN consists of three sites located in California, Spain, and Australia, strategically positioned around the globe to ensure signal detection regardless of Earth’s direction. However, the speed of light imposes a communication delay of up to 20 minutes between Earth and Mars that cannot be decreased.

Instead of attempting to improve the speed of communication, NASA aims to enhance the network’s bandwidth to accommodate the increasing volume of data from space missions. As missions become more sophisticated, their instruments generate larger amounts of data that need to be transmitted. To address this, NASA is upgrading the ground-based communications dishes originally designed for radio communications to handle laser-based (optical) communications.

The introduction of laser communications offers significant advantages over traditional radio communications. Laser systems have the potential to transmit up to ten times more data in the same amount of time. To validate these systems, NASA has been testing demonstration systems in orbit around Earth for several years and will now test the technology on the Psyche mission. The DSOC experiment will assess the use of laser communications in a real deep space mission during the first two years of Psyche’s journey to the main asteroid belt.

Data collected by the Caltech’s Palomar Observatory’s Hale Telescope, with its 200-inch (5.1-meter) diameter, will be used to test the DSOC system over distances of up to 240 million miles. This mission will pave the way for more efficient and higher bandwidth deep space communications, revolutionizing future space explorations.

출처: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

금속이 풍부한 소행성 프시케의 신비

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

금속이 풍부한 소행성 프시케의 신비

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 X-59 초음속 첫 비행이 내년으로 연기되었습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0