지구 맨틀의 귀금속의 기원

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Southwest Research Institute’s Dr. Simone Marchi has contributed to a groundbreaking study that offers a geophysically plausible explanation for the abundance of precious metals, such as gold and platinum, found in the Earth’s mantle. This study presents a new scenario that suggests these metals may not have completely sunk into the Earth’s core, but rather have been mixed with mantle materials through impact-driven processes.

Through simulations and models, scientists have discovered that these precious metals could have originated from significant impacts that occurred during the early stages of the Earth’s evolution. These impacts would have caused a mixing of materials, effectively preventing the metals from completely sinking into the core.

The study’s findings shed light on an enduring mystery regarding the source of precious metals in the Earth’s mantle. Previously, it was believed that these metals were formed deep within the core and brought to the surface through volcanic activity. However, this new scenario challenges that assumption and provides a more geophysically plausible explanation for their presence.

Understanding the origins of precious metals is not only of scientific interest but also has important implications for various industries. Gold and platinum, for example, are highly valuable and widely used in jewelry, electronics, and other applications. By gaining insights into how these metals are formed and distributed within the Earth’s interior, researchers can potentially improve their extraction methods and ensure a more sustainable supply.

This study represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the Earth’s geological processes and the origins of precious metals. It demonstrates the power of simulations and models in uncovering new insights and overturning long-held assumptions. Further research in this area will undoubtedly reveal more about the intricate mechanisms that have shaped our planet and its valuable resources.

정의 :
– Geophysically plausible: A scenario or explanation that aligns with known principles of geophysics.
– Mantle: The layer of the Earth between the crust and the core, composed mainly of silicate rocks.
– Simulations: Computer-based models or experiments used to reproduce real-world processes.

출처 :
– Southwest Research Institute: Dr. Simone Marchi collaborated on the study (source article)

