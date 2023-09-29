도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 모델은 경계 지역에 의해 구동되는 동기화된 섬모 운동을 보여줍니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 모델은 경계 지역에 의해 구동되는 동기화된 섬모 운동을 보여줍니다

A recent study conducted by scientists from MPI-DS has uncovered a common organizational pattern shared by various systems, including the crowd at a football stadium, the legs of a centipede, and the cilia in our lungs.

The coordination of cilia beating is essential for their synchronized motion. Unlike the coordinated actions of football fans or the central nervous system controlling a centipede’s legs, cilia lack a centralized control system. However, they rely on non-reciprocal interactions and the influence of border regions to achieve synchronization.

The researchers highlighted the crucial role of border regions in cilia coordination. When cilia beat together, they synchronize by beating slightly before their neighbors on one side and slightly after their neighbors on the other side, creating a wave-like pattern. This synchronization is initiated by the border regions and facilitated by the fluid surrounding the cilia.

Interestingly, cilia near each other do not exert equal force on one another. Depending on their position, a cilium can be more affected by its neighbor than vice versa. This phenomenon, especially in densely packed cilia systems, leads to a directed, non-reciprocal pattern that forms a wave.

The border regions act as pacemakers, entraining other cilia in a cascading fashion. This observation challenges previous models that assumed boundaries perturb the order.

This new model offers insights into the self-organization of living matter and highlights the importance of surface properties in understanding synchronization mechanisms. The findings bridge the gap between the microscopic and macroscopic scales, revealing striking similarities in organizational principles.

Overall, this study sheds light on the coordinated beating pattern of cilia and the role played by border regions in driving their synchronized movement.

출처:
– David J. Hickey et al, Nonreciprocal interactions give rise to fast cilium synchronization in finite systems, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2307279120
– Citation: New model describes synchronized cilia movement driven by border regions (2023, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2023 from Phys.org.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

목성의 달 유로파에서 생명체의 새로운 증거 발견

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

중국의 Ouyang Ziyuan, 인도의 달 착륙에 의문 제기

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

중국, 달 뒷면에서 샘플 수집을 위한 달 탐사선 발사

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

목성의 달 유로파에서 생명체의 새로운 증거 발견

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

중국의 Ouyang Ziyuan, 인도의 달 착륙에 의문 제기

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

중국, 달 뒷면에서 샘플 수집을 위한 달 탐사선 발사

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0