알츠하이머 연구의 획기적인 발전: STED 현미경을 사용하여 아밀로이드 응집체 연구

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), the Karolinska Institute (KI), and biotechnology company BioArctic have made an important breakthrough in the study of Alzheimer’s disease. By combining stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy, a superresolution visualization technology, with a recently created new antibody, the team has been able to observe the amyloidogenic aggregates characteristic of the disease in unprecedented detail.

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the accumulation of plaques made up of beta-amyloid (Aβ) protein aggregates in the brain. These plaques have been linked to the deterioration of tissue and brain malfunction. With conventional confocal microscopy, these plaques could only be described in collective terms as amorphous, dense, or diffuse. However, using electron microscopy, researchers have seen that the plaques consist of individual fibers that are threadlike and between 6 and 10 nanometers in diameter.

While electron microscopy offers higher resolution, it is costly and has a sample preparation process that can introduce artifacts. In this study, the researchers evaluated the use of STED microscopy to examine the structure and morphology of Aβ aggregates. They used brain sections from Alzheimer’s disease model mice and a new recombinant human antibody labeled with fluorescence to selectively react with Aβ aggregates.

The results, published in the journal Cell & Bioscience, surpassed the capabilities of conventional confocal light microscopy. The researchers were able to achieve a spatial resolution that exceeds that of conventional confocal microscopy, allowing them to discern individual fibers within the plaques. This milestone was previously only possible with electron microscopy.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for further studying the mechanisms involved in the formation and removal of Aβ aggregates. It also provides a better understanding of the development and progression of cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The authors of the study believe that STED microscopy will become an indispensable tool in Alzheimer’s research, providing valuable insights into the role of beta-amyloid aggregates in the pathogenesis of the disease.

출처 :
– Cell & Bioscience (2023). “New method developed to study amyloid aggregates related to Alzheimer’s disease.” DOI: 10.1186/s13578-023-01086-4

