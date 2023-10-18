도시의 삶

Siena Galaxy Atlas는 380,000개 이상의 은하에 대한 자세한 정보를 제공합니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) is a new resource that offers precise measurements and detailed information on more than 380,000 galaxies. The atlas, which compiles data from three surveys known as the DESI Legacy Surveys, provides information on the locations, shapes, and sizes of large nearby galaxies. It is freely accessible online for researchers and amateur astronomers to use.

The data used in the SGA were collected between 2014 and 2017 in preparation for the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) experiment. This experiment aims to study dark energy, an unknown force that is accelerating the expansion of the universe.

The SGA covers nearly half of the night sky, with images captured in optical and infrared wavelengths. It is among the largest galaxy surveys to date. The data in the atlas achieves a new level of accuracy and provides information on the galaxies’ light profiles, making it a valuable resource for studying nearby galaxies in detail.

The SGA builds on centuries of efforts to map the night sky. It improves upon previous galaxy compilations by providing reliable data on positions, sizes, and shapes of galaxies, while also eliminating entries that are not galaxies, such as stars or artifacts.

This comprehensive resource will drive progress in various branches of astronomy and astrophysics. It will aid in the selection of galaxy samples for targeted observation, enhance research into star formation patterns and galaxy morphologies, and contribute to the understanding of dark matter distribution in the universe.

The DESI Legacy Surveys, which provided the data for the SGA, were conducted using state-of-the-art instruments on telescopes operated by NOIRLab. The SGA, along with the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys data, is available to the astronomical community through NOIRLab’s Community Science and Data Center.

Overall, the Siena Galaxy Atlas is a powerful tool that allows astronomers to explore and study a vast collection of galaxies, offering new insights into the mysteries of the universe.

출처 :
– The Astrophysical Journal Supplement
– 느와르랩

비키 스타브로풀루

