도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중성미자 상호작용에 대한 새로운 통찰력

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
중성미자 상호작용에 대한 새로운 통찰력

Research conducted at Hokkaido University has uncovered previously undetected interactions between neutrinos and photons, the fundamental particles of light and electromagnetic radiation. Neutrinos, elusive particles that are difficult to study due to their minimal interaction with other particles, have long been a subject of fascination in the world of physics. The findings, published in the journal Physics Open, shed light on the quantum mechanical interactions of these mysterious particles and their potential implications for our understanding of the sun and other stars.

Neutrinos, electrically neutral and nearly massless, are abundant in the universe. They stream from the sun in vast numbers and pass through the Earth and our bodies with little effect. Understanding neutrinos is essential for advancing our knowledge of particle physics and testing the validity of the Standard Model.

Under normal conditions, neutrinos do not interact with photons. However, the researchers at Hokkaido University discovered that when placed in plasma, a state of matter that occurs around stars and is characterized by ionized gas, neutrinos and photons can be induced to interact in the uniform magnetic fields present. This interaction is made possible by a theoretical phenomenon called the electroweak Hall effect, where the electromagnetic and weak forces merge into the electro-weak force.

The researchers have developed a mathematical description of this unexpected neutrino-photon interaction, known as the Lagrangian, which encompasses all the known energy states of the system. This discovery has implications beyond fundamental physics and could potentially provide insights into the mystery of solar corona heating. The solar corona, the outermost atmosphere of the sun, is significantly hotter than the sun’s surface, and understanding the mechanism behind this temperature disparity has long puzzled scientists. The interaction between neutrinos and photons, as revealed by this research, may liberate energy that heats up the solar corona.

The team at Hokkaido University plans to continue their work to gain deeper insights, particularly regarding energy transfer between neutrinos and photons under extreme conditions. By unraveling the complex interactions of these elusive particles, we can unlock new understandings of the universe and its fundamental building blocks.

Source: Hokkaido University

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0