천문학자들은 TRAPPIST-1 외행성 시스템에 대해 밝힙니다.

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers from the Université de Montréal have made significant progress in studying the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. Their research focused on TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet closest to the system’s star, and highlighted the importance of considering stellar activity when studying exoplanets. The researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe TRAPPIST-1 b, capturing the planet during two transits. By analyzing the star’s light after it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere, they were able to determine the molecular composition. This technique, known as transmission spectroscopy, revealed the presence of stellar contamination, which can affect the measurements of an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Stellar contamination refers to the influence of the star’s own features, such as dark spots and bright faculae, on the measurements.

The team discovered compelling evidence that stellar contamination plays a crucial role in shaping the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b, and likely the other planets in the system. Stellar activity can create “ghost signals” that may mislead scientists into thinking they have detected specific molecules in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. This finding highlights the importance of considering stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems, especially those centered around red dwarf stars, which can be particularly active with starspots and flare events.

Based on their observations, the researchers ruled out the existence of cloud-free, hydrogen-rich atmospheres around TRAPPIST-1 b. However, they could not confidently exclude thinner atmospheres composed of water, carbon dioxide, methane, or an atmosphere similar to that of Saturn’s moon, Titan. These results align with previous observations using the JWST’s MIRI instrument, and demonstrate the effectiveness of Canada’s NIRISS instrument in probing for atmospheres on Earth-sized exoplanets.

Sources: Dynamite News

