과학

새로운 장내 세균 발견: 건강 및 병원체 보호에 대한 영향

By비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
An international team of scientists, led by microbiologist Alexander Loy from the University of Vienna, has made an exciting discovery regarding gut bacteria. They have identified a new genus of bacteria that exclusively consumes taurine, a semi-essential amino acid found in meat, dairy, and seafood. This bacterium, named Taurinivorans muris, produces the noxious chemical hydrogen sulfide as a byproduct.

The researchers found that hydrogen sulfide can have both positive and negative effects on the body. In small amounts, it is essential for several physiological processes and can even protect against pathogens. However, excessive levels of hydrogen sulfide can lead to gut inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining.

Understanding the key players and processes that produce hydrogen sulfide in the gut is crucial for developing therapeutic interventions, particularly for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. By isolating the first taurine-degrading bacteria in the mouse gut, the researchers are one step closer to unraveling how gut microbes influence human and animal health.

To access taurine in the gut, Taurinivorans muris relies on other gut bacteria to release it from bile acids. Bile acids containing taurine are produced in the liver and are released into the intestine during a high-fat diet to aid in fat digestion. The activities of the bacteria in the intestine also affect bile acid metabolism in the liver, which has implications for various processes and diseases in the body.

One of the important functions of gut microbes is their ability to defend against pathogens. Hydrogen sulfide produced by these microbes can suppress the oxygen-dependent metabolism of certain pathogens, making it harder for them to colonize and cause harm. The researchers found that Taurinivorans muris plays a protective role against two significant gut pathogens, Klebsiella and Salmonella.

This discovery not only adds to our understanding of the complex interactions in the gut microbiome but also has implications for the development of microbiome-based therapies. It provides a foundation for future research aimed at harnessing the potential of gut bacteria to improve health and protect against pathogens.

출처 :
- 비엔나 대학
- 자연 통신

By 비키 스타브로풀루

