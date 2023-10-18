도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 우주 지도책은 거의 400,000개 은하에 대한 정확한 세부 정보를 제공합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 우주 지도책은 거의 400,000개 은하에 대한 정확한 세부 정보를 제공합니다.

A digital cosmic atlas known as the Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) has been created using data from three astronomical surveys conducted between 2014 and 2017. This atlas contains precise information on almost 400,000 galaxies in the vicinity of the Milky Way. In addition to being a valuable resource for astronomers, the atlas also features beautiful images that are accessible to the public online.

The SGA is an invaluable tool for astronomers as it allows them to identify patterns and categorize new discoveries, such as transient stars that flare and disappear. Moreover, it helps astronomers determine which objects are worthy of further investigation. The database must be continuously updated to keep up with new discoveries and advancements in telescope technology.

The SGA provides peak accuracy and contains a wealth of information about galaxy formation and evolution, the distribution of dark matter, and the propagation of gravitational waves through space. According to John Moustakas, the SGA project leader and a physics professor at Siena College, nearby large galaxies are particularly important for study as they offer detailed insights into galactic processes.

Mapping the night sky has been a practice dating back centuries with the creation of notable cosmic atlases such as the Catalogue des Nébuleuses et des Amas d’Étoiles and the New General Catalogue of Nebulae and Clusters of Stars. Unlike these historic atlases, the SGA relies on state-of-the-art digital images captured by advanced technology. The atlas was created using information from various telescopes and satellites, including the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) and NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) satellite.

One of the standout features of the SGA is its accuracy, thanks to highly sensitive instruments used in data collection. It is the first cosmic atlas to feature light profiles of galaxies, describing how the brightness changes from the center to the edge. The SGA eliminates previous issues with incorrect positions, sizes, shapes, and non-galactic entries in other compilations.

Astronomers can use the SGA data for various purposes, including studying how stars form in differently shaped galaxies and investigating the influence of dark matter on galactic positions and clustering. It can also help identify the sources of gravitational wave signals detected on Earth.

The release of this data is not only beneficial for scientific research but also allows the public to view and identify nearby galaxies. The SGA will be particularly useful for amateur astronomers seeking to learn more about the celestial targets they observe.

출처 :
- 과학적인 미국: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-cosmic-atlas-holds-details-of-nearly-400-000-galaxies/
- Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems: https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/Journal-of-Astronomical-Telescopes-Instruments-and-Systems/volume-5/issue-02/024007/Siena-Galaxy-Atlas–a-large-public-galaxy-catalog-containing/10.1117/1.JATIS.5.2.024007.full

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

8억년 전 신비한 전파 폭발 발견

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

연구원들은 얽힘을 사용하여 역시간 흐름의 양자 시뮬레이션을 수행합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

태평양 북서부의 지진 위험을 이해하기 위해 보존된 나무 연구

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

8억년 전 신비한 전파 폭발 발견

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 얽힘을 사용하여 역시간 흐름의 양자 시뮬레이션을 수행합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

태평양 북서부의 지진 위험을 이해하기 위해 보존된 나무 연구

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

탄소질 행성체의 수성 화학: 프리바이오틱스 유기 물질 합성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0