도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우주에서의 뼈 손실 예방에 대한 가능성을 보여주는 약물

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주에서의 뼈 손실 예방에 대한 가능성을 보여주는 약물

In a recent study, researchers discovered a potential solution to the extreme bone loss that astronauts experience during lengthy space missions. While bone loss is a natural part of aging for humans on Earth, the low levels of gravity in space reduce the strain placed on bones, resulting in accelerated bone loss. Exercise can help counteract this, but it may not fully prevent bone loss and is impractical for injured astronauts.

The study, published in the journal npj Microgravity, found that a drug called BP-NELL-PEG successfully prevented bone loss in mice on the International Space Station (ISS). The treated mice showed increased bone density, while the untreated mice experienced significant bone density decline.

BP-NELL-PEG is a modified version of the protein NELL-1, which has previously shown potential to boost bone tissue formation and repair. The drug has also been tested in humans for the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

To ensure the drug remained active in the body for a longer duration, the researchers modified it, reducing the need for frequent injections. They also combined it with a drug used to treat osteoporosis to enhance its bone targeting capabilities.

During the study, 20 mice were sent to the ISS, while another 20 were kept on Earth. Half of the mice in both groups received BP-NELL-PEG, while the other half received a salt solution. After nine weeks, the treated mice, both in space and on Earth, showed a significant increase in bone formation. The untreated mice in space experienced bone loss, while the untreated mice on Earth remained stable.

While the study has limitations, such as the inability to closely track the mice’s behavior, the researchers are optimistic about the potential of BP-NELL-PEG for future space missions. The drug could be a valuable tool in combating bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration when conventional resistance training is not possible due to injuries or other factors.

Further research using additional mice returned from space and a large animal model of bone loss is underway. NASA’s plans to send crewed missions to Mars in the 2030s make the development of solutions for bone loss essential for astronauts’ health and safety.

(Source: Live Science, npj Microgravity)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0