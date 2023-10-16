도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

국제팀, 복잡한 암 치료를 위해 3D 프린팅 종양 모델 개발

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
An interdisciplinary team of researchers, led by the University of Waterloo, has successfully created a 3D-printed tumour model that has the potential to improve the treatment of complex cancers. The innovative technique combines bioprinting technologies and synthetic structures, known as microfluidic chips, to create a more accurate representation of heterogeneous tumours.

Heterogeneous tumours consist of multiple types of cancer cells that are dispersed in unpredictable patterns. Traditional methods of studying these tumours involved extracting cells from a biopsy and growing them in flat petri dishes. However, researchers discovered that this 2D model did not accurately capture the complexity of tumours inside the body.

The team’s research, published in Scientific Reports, describes the development of a 3D-printed tumour model that not only mimics the intricate structure of a tumour but also replicates its surrounding environment. This model allows scientists to better understand and test different modes of treatment, such as various chemotherapy drugs.

To create the 3D-printed tumour model, the researchers first fabricated polymer microfluidic chips that mimic the flow of blood and other fluids surrounding a patient’s tumour. They then cultivated multiple types of cancer cells and suspended them in a custom bioink that provides nutrients to keep the cell cultures alive. Using an extrusion bioprinter, the team layered the different types of cancer cells onto the microfluidic chips, resulting in a living, 3D-printed tumour model.

One area of focus for the team is breast cancer, which is considered one of the most complex cancers due to its varied cell types when it metastasizes. By creating complex models of breast cancer, researchers can gain a better understanding of the disease and develop more effective treatment plans.

The development of this 3D-printed tumour model represents a significant advancement in the field of cancer research and treatment. It allows for faster, less expensive, and less invasive methods of testing treatment options for severe conditions like late-stage cancer.

