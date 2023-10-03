도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천체물리학자들이 우주 팽창률을 측정하는 새로운 방법을 제안하다

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
천체물리학자들이 우주 팽창률을 측정하는 새로운 방법을 제안하다

Astrophysicists are trying to solve a discrepancy in the measurements of the rate of universe expansion. While it is well-established that the universe is expanding, current methods used to measure this expansion have produced slightly different results. This discrepancy poses a challenge to astronomers who are working to determine the precise rate of expansion.

The rate of expansion, known as the “Hubble constant,” is crucial in contemporary cosmology and plays a central role in describing the universe and its components. Several methods have been used to measure the Hubble constant, including observing the velocities of galaxies and analyzing irregularities in cosmic background radiation.

However, these methods have consistently produced slightly different results. Initially, these disparities could be attributed to measurement uncertainties. However, as measurement techniques have advanced and uncertainties have decreased, it is now clear that both methods cannot be simultaneously accurate.

In a recent study, astrophysicists Albert Sneppen and Darach Watson propose a new method to help resolve this ongoing dispute. They suggest using kilonovae, explosions that occur when ultra-compact neutron stars orbit and merge, as a distance-measuring tool. Sneppen explains that these explosions exhibit remarkable symmetry, which can be used to determine distances without the need for calibration through other types of stars.

When Sneppen and Watson applied this method to a kilonova identified in 2017, the measurement closely aligned with the results from the analysis of background radiation. However, further research is needed to definitively confirm that this new method resolves the discrepancy in measuring universe expansion rates.

Overall, this innovative approach shows promise in helping maintain consistency and accuracy in measuring the rate of universe expansion. By refining our understanding of the Hubble constant, we can gain a comprehensive and precise understanding of the universe and its evolution.

출처 :
– 원문 : [원본 기사 제목]
– Astrophysics definitions: [Definition Source]
– Edwin Hubble: [Biography Source]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0