도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중성미자 및 암흑물질 검출기용 초저방사선 케이블

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
중성미자 및 암흑물질 검출기용 초저방사선 케이블

Research teams worldwide are working to detect extremely rare events that could provide insight into the origin and nature of matter in the universe. However, they face challenges due to background noise and interference from cosmic radiation. One source of interference comes from natural radioactivity within the electronics used to record potential signals. To address this issue, a team at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has developed electronic cables with ultra-pure materials that have very low levels of radioactive contaminants.

The cables, created in collaboration with Q-Flex Inc., have applications in neutrino and dark matter experiments, as well as potential use in reducing interference in future quantum computers. The researchers were able to produce cables that are a hundred times lower in radioactive contaminants than commercially available options. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for sensitive physics experiments where even minute levels of contamination can mask elusive signals.

To achieve ultra-purity, the team evaluated the contamination levels of uranium, thorium, and potassium at each step of the cable production process. Special cleaning and fabrication techniques were developed to reduce the contamination to insignificant levels. The resulting cables are now so free of contaminants that they will not impact the operation of next-generation dark matter and neutrino experiments.

By minimizing interference from background radiation, these low-radioactivity cables increase the sensitivity of the experiments and provide more flexibility in detector design. This brings researchers closer to detecting extremely rare events that could help solve mysteries about dark matter and the existence of matter in the universe.

Neutrinoless double beta decay, a rare nuclear decay, and the existence of dark matter are fundamental questions that these experiments aim to answer. The detection of these elusive events has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the universe. The development of ultra-low radiation cables is a significant step towards achieving these breakthroughs.

출처 :
– EPJ Techniques and Instrumentation: Journal publication reporting the development of ultra-low radiation cables (Author: Richard Saldanha et al.)
– Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: Source of the original article and research institution.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0