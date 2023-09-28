도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

꽃가루, 포자 및 박테리아가 북극 구름의 얼음 형성에 중요한 역할을 한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
꽃가루, 포자 및 박테리아가 북극 구름의 얼음 형성에 중요한 역할을 한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

A recent study conducted by an international team of scientists has revealed the significant role that biological particles, including pollen, spores, and bacteria, play in the formation of ice within Arctic clouds. Published in Nature Communications, the findings have far-reaching implications for climate science and our understanding of the rapidly changing Arctic climate.

The research was conducted over several years at the Zeppelin Observatory, located on the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the High Arctic. Using a sensitive optical technique based on light scattering and UV-induced fluorescence, the researchers were able to individually identify and count these biological particles. This precision was crucial due to the minuscule concentrations in which these particles are found.

The study explored the seasonal dynamics of biological particles and established correlations with variables such as snow cover, temperature, and meteorological parameters. The presence of these particles was confirmed through methods such as electron microscopy and the detection of specific substances like sugar alcohol compounds.

The research also focused on understanding ice nucleation, which proved to be a challenging task. Two methods were employed, involving the collection of particles on filters and subsequent laboratory analysis. By subjecting the filters to additional heating, the researchers were able to identify the proteinaceous component of ice nucleating particles, shedding light on their biological origin.

The findings of this study have important implications for climate science, as they provide insights into the origin and properties of biological and ice nucleating particles in the Arctic. This information could improve the representation of aerosol-cloud interactions in climate models and reduce uncertainties in anthropogenic radiative forcing estimates.

With the Arctic experiencing increases in open ocean areas and snow-free tundra, both of which are sources of biological particles, gaining a deeper understanding of the relationship between these particles and clouds is crucial for understanding ongoing and future transformations in the region.

참조 :
“Regionally sourced bioaerosols drive high-temperature ice nucleating particles in the Arctic” – Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41696-7

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0