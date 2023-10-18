도시의 삶

네안데르탈인: 예술적이고 모험심이 강하며 요리에 능숙함

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Chunky creatures with limited intelligence and no flair? Think again. Recent studies have revealed that Neanderthals were far more fascinating than previously believed. Contrary to popular misconception, Neanderthals not only hunted Eurasian cave lions, but they also possessed the ability to start fires and prepare delicious meals. Additionally, these hominids adorned their bodies with artistic ornaments, challenging the notion that they were primitive creatures.

Archaeological excavations at Gruta de Oliveira in central Portugal between 1989 and 2012 shed light on Neanderthal habits during the Middle Paleolithic era. The discoveries included evidence of hearths, circular structures filled with residues such as charred bones, burnt wood, ash, and cooked animals like goats, deer, horses, and even rhinos and turtles. Other excavations in caves near Cartagena, Spain, uncovered remains of fish, mollusks, mussels, and roasted pine nuts.

While archaeologists have long known about Neanderthals’ use of fire, the recent study confirms that they deliberately started and maintained these fires for cooking purposes. The findings suggest that fire played a fundamental role in their daily lives and made their caves more comfortable.

Although it is still unclear how exactly Neanderthals kindled these fires, researchers propose that they likely used flint rocks to create sparks. These similarities between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens living in the same region during that period indicate that Neanderthals were not a different species but a distinct form of humans.

This new understanding of Neanderthals challenges the outdated notion that they were unintelligent and uncultured. They were capable hunters, skilled chefs, and even artists. As we continue to piece together their story, it is clear that Neanderthals were not so different from us after all.

