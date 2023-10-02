도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

분자 구조의 "설계의 자유": 데이터 기반 접근 방식

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
분자 구조의 "설계의 자유": 데이터 기반 접근 방식

Using data-driven methodologies and machine learning, researchers have uncovered a fascinating “freedom of design” in molecular structures. This breakthrough could revolutionize the field of molecular design and drug discovery. The study, titled “Freedom of Design in Chemical Compound Space: Towards Rational in Silico Design of Molecules with Targeted Quantum-Mechanical Properties,” was recently published in the prestigious journal Chemical Science.

Traditionally, exploring the vast space of molecules and materials has been challenging due to the complex relationships between molecular structures and their physicochemical properties. However, this research has revealed weak correlations in quantum-mechanical properties of small molecules, providing a newfound flexibility or “freedom of design” in chemical compound space.

According to Professor Alexandre Tkatchenko from the University of Luxembourg, understanding these complex relationships is crucial for rational molecular design. This knowledge would not only allow us to explore and characterize the molecular space more effectively but also enable the targeted design of molecules with specific properties.

To investigate this flexibility, the researchers used Pareto multi-property optimization to search for molecules with desired properties. They found unexpected paths through chemical space, connecting different molecules with structural and compositional changes. This highlighted the freedom to design and discover molecules with specific property values.

The implications of this research are significant for the fields of molecular design and computational drug discovery. The “freedom of design” concept challenges the current paradigm and encourages the exploration of new approaches. Additionally, the combination of these insights with advanced machine learning techniques could pave the way for high-throughput screening of novel molecules customized for specific applications.

The research team utilized the high-performance computing resources of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility. This DOE Office of Science user facility supported their computational analysis.

This groundbreaking research demonstrates the potential for data-driven methodologies and machine learning to unlock the “freedom of design” in molecular structures. It has the potential to reshape the future of drug discovery and molecular design, offering new possibilities for targeted and efficient development of molecules with desired properties.

참조 :
– “Freedom of design” in chemical compound space: towards rational in silico design of molecules with targeted quantum-mechanical properties, Leonardo Medrano Sandonas, Johannes Hoja, Brian G. Ernst, Álvaro Vázquez-Mayagoitia, Robert A. DiStasio, Jr, and Alexandre Tkatchenko, Chemical Science, DOI: 10.1039/D3SC03598K

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

망갈리안-2: 인도, 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0