도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 휘발성 유기 화합물을 사용하여 식물의 의사소통을 시각화합니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 휘발성 유기 화합물을 사용하여 식물의 의사소통을 시각화합니다.

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding how plants communicate with each other when under threat. This phenomenon, known as plant-to-plant communication via volatile organic compounds (VOCs), was first discovered in 1983. The team of researchers used innovative equipment and imaging techniques to visualize the specific VOCs responsible for the communication and the cells within plants that react to these signals.

Plants release VOCs into the atmosphere when they are damaged by insects or other threats. Neighboring plants interpret these VOCs as danger signals and activate their defense responses against potential harm. Over 30 different plant species have been observed engaging in this airborne communication.

The scientists constructed equipment to pump VOCs emitted by damaged plants onto undamaged neighboring plants. They combined this with a real-time fluorescent imaging system to visualize the response of the plants. The researchers identified two specific VOCs, (Z)-3-hexenal and (E)-2-hexenal, which are responsible for inducing a calcium-dependent defense response in plants.

Further experiments revealed that guard cells, which are responsible for regulating the opening and closing of stomata (small pores on plant surfaces), are the first to exhibit a response to the VOCs. These findings provide insights into the intricate communication mechanisms of plants and their ability to protect themselves from potential threats.

The research, led by Professor Masatsugu Toyota, will be published in the journal Nature Communications on October 17, 2023. The team hopes that this newfound understanding of plant communication will contribute to advancements in plant protection and agriculture.

출처 :

Nature Communications – Journal

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – Chemical compounds released by plants in response to damage or threats

Guard Cells – Bean-shaped cells on plant surfaces that regulate the opening and closing of stomata

Phytohormones – Plant hormones that regulate various physiological processes

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Thomas Südhof 박사, 2023년 Joseph Carrier 목사, CSC 과학 메달 수상

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

신경퇴행성 장애에서 아밀로이드 올리고머의 공통성 탐구

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

그린란드 빙상이 갑작스러운 손실 위험에 처해 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Thomas Südhof 박사, 2023년 Joseph Carrier 목사, CSC 과학 메달 수상

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

신경퇴행성 장애에서 아밀로이드 올리고머의 공통성 탐구

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

그린란드 빙상이 갑작스러운 손실 위험에 처해 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

혜성의 거대한 크기: 하늘 위의 작은 도시

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0