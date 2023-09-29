도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 우주망원경, 업계 우수상 수상

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 제임스 웹 우주망원경, 업계 우수상 수상

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) has recognized the achievements of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope by awarding it the Excellence in Industry Award. The prestigious award will be presented during the 2023 International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan. This recognition is intended for organizations that have introduced groundbreaking space technologies to the global marketplace.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will accept the award on behalf of NASA, acknowledging the remarkable efforts of the team involved in designing, developing, and operating the Webb telescope. This team includes ESA, CSA, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and Northrop Grumman.

The James Webb Space Telescope has already made significant contributions within a short span of time. After being launched on December 25, 2021, and going through a series of complex deployments, it reached its working orbit at the Sun-Earth L2 Lagrange point. Equipped with sensitive instrumentation and a large primary mirror, Webb operates at infrared wavelengths, allowing it to observe the universe with unprecedented clarity and distance.

Since its commissioning, the telescope has unveiled a wealth of discoveries. It has captured direct images of exoplanets and identified key molecules in their atmospheres. Webb has also tracked clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan, explored clusters of galaxies, visualized the faint rings of Uranus, and detected the galactic merger of Arp 220. Additionally, it has observed galaxies that existed when the universe was just 350 million years old.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest, most powerful, and most complex space telescope ever built, will continue to unravel mysteries within our solar system and delve into the origins of our universe. This international collaborative program, led by NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.

Founded in 1951, the International Astronautical Federation serves as a platform for global cooperation, with members spanning 75 countries. Its mission is to advance knowledge about space and promote the development and application of space assets. This recognition is a testament to the impact of the James Webb Space Telescope and its role in pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.

출처 :
– International Astronautical Federation (IAF)
– NASA의 고다드 우주 비행 센터

정의 :
International Astronautical Federation (IAF): A space advocacy body promoting global cooperation in space-related fields.
Excellence in Industry Award: An award presented by the IAF to organizations that introduce innovative space technologies to the global marketplace.
James Webb Space Telescope: The largest and most complex space science telescope built to date, jointly led by NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency. It aims to unravel mysteries within our solar system and explore distant worlds around other stars and the origins of the universe.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

6만년 된 거북 화석에서 DNA 잔해 발견

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0