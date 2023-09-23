도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

이전에 볼 수 없었던 달의 모자이크로 달 남극의 전례 없는 세부 정보 공개

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
이전에 볼 수 없었던 달의 모자이크로 달 남극의 전례 없는 세부 정보 공개

NASA has shared a captivating mosaic of the Moon, offering a never-before-seen view of the lunar South Pole. Created using images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, the mosaic provides unprecedented detail of the region, including the scenic Shackleton Crater. This crater is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain ice deposits or other frozen volatiles.

The image, titled “Moonlight Sonata,” showcases the power of the two cameras working together. The LROC captures detailed images of the lunar surface but has limitations when it comes to photographing shadowed areas that never receive direct sunlight. In contrast, ShadowCam is 200 times more light-sensitive than LROC and excels in capturing features in extremely low-light conditions.

By combining images from both instruments, analysts can create a comprehensive visual map of the Moon’s terrain and geological features, covering both the brightest and darkest areas. The mosaic particularly highlights the permanently shadowed areas within the Shackleton Crater, providing intricate details of its interior floor and walls, thanks to the imagery from ShadowCam. On the other hand, the sunlit areas in the mosaic, including the crater’s rim and flanks, are a result of imagery collected by LROC.

The Shackleton Crater holds additional significance as it is speculated to be one of the potential landing sites for NASA’s Artemis III mission in 2025. This mission aims to explore this uncharted region, which has never been visited by humans before.

The recent successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s South Pole further exemplifies the growing interest and exploration of this distinct lunar region.

출처 :
– 나사
– 씨넷

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

브라이언 메이 경은 NASA의 성공적인 소행성 샘플 수집을 자랑스럽게 지원합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

브라이언 메이 경은 NASA의 성공적인 소행성 샘플 수집을 자랑스럽게 지원합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0