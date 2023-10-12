도시의 삶

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 탐사선은 지구 형성에 대한 귀중한 단서를 통해 소행성 Bennu의 샘플을 반환합니다.

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have announced that rocks and soil collected from the asteroid Bennu by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe contain water-bearing clay minerals and high concentrations of carbon. These samples, which were brought back to Earth last month, provide critical insight into the formation of our planet and support theories about the arrival of water on Earth in ancient times.

The clay minerals found in the samples have water locked inside their crystal structure, according to Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the asteroid sample return mission. These minerals may have landed on Earth billions of years ago, making our planet habitable and contributing to the existence of oceans, lakes, rivers, and rain.

The unexpected discovery of dust and small fragments from Bennu inside the sample return capsule has delayed the opening and examination of the sample acquisition mechanism. However, the initial examination of the asteroid dust using a powerful electron microscope has already revealed the presence of water-bearing clay minerals, sulfides, and significant amounts of carbon.

Sulfides are important for planetary evolution, melting processes, and biology, as they play a role in the formation of amino acids that provide structure to proteins. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized that the carbon and water molecules found in the samples are crucial for understanding the formation of our own planet and the origin of elements that may have led to life.

Once the sample acquisition mechanism is opened, the entire sample will be categorized, with a portion reserved for study by the OSIRIS-REx team, and smaller portions shared with international partners. The rest will be curated for further analysis by scientists around the world.

The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to study the materials present during the birth of the solar system and investigate the composition and evolution of asteroids to better understand the origin of Earth’s oceans and the potential risks of asteroid impacts. The samples returned from Bennu provide valuable insights into these areas of research and set the stage for further scientific discoveries.

