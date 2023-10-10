도시의 삶

NASA의 프시케 임무: 귀중한 소행성 탐사

By로버트 앤드류

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA is preparing for an extraordinary mission that is set to launch on October 12th. The mission revolves around the Psyche Spacecraft, which will journey to an asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This innovative propulsion system utilizes the power of the sun to generate charged particles, propelling the spacecraft forward.

What makes this mission truly remarkable is the target itself – an asteroid worth more than an extraordinary 10,000 quadrillion US dollars. To put this into perspective, it surpasses the total value of all the gold on Earth. The mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket.

The primary objective of the Psyche mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the asteroid. This study could provide valuable insights into the early formation of our planet and the nature of planetary cores. By mapping the asteroid’s surface and investigating its properties, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its composition and origins.

In addition to its scientific significance, this mission could have profound implications for the global economy. The immense value associated with this celestial body presents an opportunity for potential resource exploitation in the future.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University and forms part of NASA’s Discovery Program. NASA has carefully prepared for the launch, ensuring that everything is in perfect order. If successful, this groundbreaking mission could revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and their potential economic value.

