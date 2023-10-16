도시의 삶

프시케 임무: 금속 코어를 갖춘 소행성 탐사

The Psyche mission is a NASA venture set to explore an asteroid named 16 Psyche. This particular asteroid is of great interest to scientists due to its similarity to the iron core of a planet, potentially even Earth’s core. The mission aims to study the asteroid’s composition and formation, as well as determine the feasibility of mining its valuable metals.

Planets form through a process called accretion, where small bits of material accumulate mass through gravitational attraction and collisions. The majority of a planet’s mass is acquired within its first few million years. During this violent period, catastrophic collisions between young worlds often occur, leading to the destruction of some planets. 16 Psyche may be an example of such a “stunted” planet.

According to the current evidence, 16 Psyche appears to have gone through a process called differentiation, where heavier material sinks to the core and lighter material rises to the surface. However, it also suffered a catastrophic impact with another young world, obliterating its outer layers and leaving a remnant dense metal-rich core exposed.

The Psyche mission aims to distinguish between different models of the asteroid’s formation. By visiting 16 Psyche, scientists hope to test current theories of planetary formation and gain insights into the structure of a planetary core, which cannot be observed directly on Earth.

The spacecraft is equipped with various scientific instruments, including an imager for mapping the asteroid’s surface, a gravity experiment to determine its interior structure, and a spectrometer to analyze its mineral content. One particular instrument, the magnetometer, is designed to detect any remnant magnetic field, indicating the asteroid’s molten past and differentiation.

The successful completion of the mission would provide invaluable data for analysis and contribute to our understanding of planetary formation. It could also have implications for future mining endeavors, as Forbes has dubbed 16 Psyche a “quadrillion-dollar asteroid.”

정의 :
– Accretion: the process of small particles gradually sticking together to form larger bodies, such as planets.
– Planetary differentiation: the separation of a planet’s internal substances into distinct layers based on density.
– Quadrillion: a number equal to one thousand million million.

