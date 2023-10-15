도시의 삶

NASA의 프시케 임무는 금속이 풍부한 소행성의 신비를 탐구합니다

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 프시케 임무는 금속이 풍부한 소행성의 신비를 탐구합니다

NASA’s Psyche mission, a collaborative project with MIT, has launched with the aim of exploring a metal-rich asteroid called Psyche. This asteroid, located between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be the core of a primitive planet. The mission will investigate the asteroid’s composition and magnetic properties using a magnetometer, cameras, and a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer.

The spacecraft, named Psyche, was launched on October 13 and is now on its way to the asteroid. Scientists suspect that the asteroid Psyche, which is about the size of Massachusetts, is primarily made of metal. If this is true, it could provide insights into the formation of Earth’s own metal-rich core.

Mit researchers are playing crucial roles in the mission’s magnetic field and gravity studies. MIT alumna Lindy Elkins-Tanton is the principal investigator for the mission, and Benjamin Weiss, an MIT professor of planetary science, is the deputy principal investigator.

The spacecraft will spend six years on an interplanetary journey before reaching Mars, which will slingshot it towards the asteroid. Upon arrival at Psyche, it will spend 26 months orbiting and surveying the space rock, analyzing its surface composition, mapping its gravity, and measuring any magnetic field it possesses.

Scientists believe that Psyche may represent a case of planetary arrested development. While Earth and other rocky planets continued to accumulate material around their metal-rich cores, Psyche may have experienced multiple collisions that stripped away its rocky surface, leaving behind a naked metallic core. This core is expected to retain the elements that also formed Earth’s center.

This mission marks the first time a spacecraft has been sent to study an asteroid that is primarily composed of metal. The insights gained from this exploration could provide important clues about the early days of planet formation.

https://www.nasa.gov/

https://www.mit.edu/

