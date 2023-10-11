도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

16 프시케로의 여행: 특별한 소행성을 연구하려는 NASA의 야심찬 임무

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
16 프시케로의 여행: 특별한 소행성을 연구하려는 NASA의 야심찬 임무

NASA is embarking on an exciting space mission called Psyche, which involves sending a spacecraft on a 2.2-billion-mile journey to an asteroid named 16 Psyche. Unlike ordinary space rocks, 16 Psyche is believed to be the remaining metal core of a planet that lost its outer layers ages ago. If this hypothesis is accurate, the asteroid has the potential to provide valuable insights into the core of Earth, as both 16 Psyche and our planet are expected to have similar metallic compositions consisting of iron and nickel.

However, even if the scientists are mistaken and Psyche turns out to be a different cosmic object, it would still be a cause for celebration. In fact, the second possibility proposed by the team is that 16 Psyche is made up of material that originated close to the sun and underwent a transformation process where the oxygen atoms disconnected from the iron atoms, leaving behind the metal form. This type of material has long been theorized by planetary scientists but has never been found in the solar system before now.

The Psyche mission, slated to launch on October 12 atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, aims to explore this intriguing asteroid and potentially rewrite our understanding of the early solar system. One notable aspect of this mission is the use of Hall Effect thrusters, which are a propulsion system that ionizes xenon gas using electricity. The resulting charged ions create an electric field, propelling the spacecraft at an incredibly fast speed of 15 kilometers per second.

After the launch, the Psyche spacecraft will begin its journey towards 16 Psyche, assisted by the Hall Effect thrusters. Once it reaches the vicinity of Mars, it will utilize a gravitational slingshot maneuver to gain the necessary velocity to reach the asteroid. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will employ several measurement tools to study the asteroid’s composition and magnetic field, providing valuable data and potential insights into the formation of the early solar system.

This ambitious mission is expected to revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and the origins of celestial bodies. Psyche’s discoveries will undoubtedly leave a significant mark in the field of astronomy, offering us a glimpse into the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood.

출처 :
– NASA’s Psyche mission briefing
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0