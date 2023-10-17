도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 프시케 임무: 소행성 중심부로의 여행.

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 프시케 임무: 소행성 중심부로의 여행.

Psyche, the Greek goddess of the soul, lent her name to a celestial object discovered in 1852 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis. Today, Psyche, the 16th asteroid ever discovered, stands out as the largest “M-type” asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. With a diameter of roughly 226km, Psyche is primarily composed of iron and nickel, resembling Earth’s core.

Seeking to gather clues about the inaccessible interior of Earth, NASA recently launched a spacecraft on a six-year, 3.6 billion-kilometer journey to rendezvous with Psyche. M-type asteroids like Psyche are believed to be remnants of planets destroyed in the early stages of the Solar System. These metallic worlds serve as “natural laboratories” for studying planetary cores.

Studying Earth’s core using current methods is challenging, as observations are limited to meteorites and seismology. Metallic meteorites provide only glimpses into the Solar System’s early history, while seismology requires accurate data from seismographs, which are limited, particularly in the oceans and Southern Hemisphere. Additionally, Earth’s outer layers obstruct our direct view of the core.

NASA’s mission to Psyche aims to explore the asteroid and determine whether it is a once-molten core of a destroyed planet that gradually cooled over time. Furthermore, the mission seeks to reveal the age of Psyche’s surface, its chemical composition, and whether it contains lighter elements alongside iron and nickel. This information could provide valuable insights into the evolution of our own planet.

Equipped with a range of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, and magnetometers, the spacecraft will gather data on Psyche’s shape, mass, gravity, and potential for mineral exploration. Scientists eagerly await the mission’s progress, anticipating the wealth of knowledge it will uncover about the core of an asteroid and the secrets it may hold about our own world.

출처 :
– “Nasa’s Psyche mission is set for launch – here’s how it could unveil the interior secrets of planets.”
– “What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks.”

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

우주에서 본 금환일식의 놀라운 광경

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

오리온자리 유성우를 맞이할 준비를 하세요

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

태양폭풍 경보: 강렬한 태양폭풍 발생 가능성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

우주에서 본 금환일식의 놀라운 광경

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

오리온자리 유성우를 맞이할 준비를 하세요

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

태양폭풍 경보: 강렬한 태양폭풍 발생 가능성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

벌크 음향 공진기는 음향 에너지의 정확한 측정을 가능하게 합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0