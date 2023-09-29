도시의 삶

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 먼지로 가득 찬 화성의 회오리바람을 포착합니다.

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured a video of a dust devil moving along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater. Dust devils are smaller and weaker than tornadoes on Earth but play a significant role in moving and redistributing dust on Mars. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve weather models.

The captured video, taken by one of the rover’s Navcams, has been enhanced and shows the lower portion of the dust devil. It was recorded on August 30, 2023, and consists of 21 frames taken four seconds apart. By analyzing the imagery, mission scientists determined that the dust devil was about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) away at a location called “Thorofare Ridge.” It was moving from east to west at a speed of approximately 12 mph (19 kph) and had a width of around 200 feet (60 meters).

Although only the bottom 387 feet (118 meters) of the swirling vortex are visible in the camera frame, scientists were able to estimate its full height using the dust devil’s shadow. They approximated its height to be about 1.2 miles (2 kilometers). Dust devils on Mars can grow much larger than those on Earth and are most active during the spring and summer months.

Dust devils form when warm air rises and mixes with cooler descending columns of air. While they are more common during certain seasons, their appearance at a specific location is unpredictable. Therefore, Perseverance and the Curiosity rover continually monitor their surroundings for dust devils, capturing images in black-and-white to reduce data transmission to Earth.

This footage provides valuable insights into the Martian atmosphere and contributes to our understanding of the planet’s weather patterns.

