도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 파커 태양 탐사선이 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 파커 태양 탐사선이 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

The NASA Parker Solar Probe has once again broken its own record, becoming the fastest human-made object ever recorded. On September 27, the probe reached an astonishing speed of 394,736 mph (635,266 km/h) as it made a close pass by the sun’s surface. This surpasses its previous record of 364,660 mph (586,863 km/h) set in November 2021. This incredible speed was made possible by a gravity assist from a flyby of Venus on August 21.

In addition to its speed record, the Parker Solar Probe also set a new distance record, coming within just 4.51 million miles (7.26 million km) of the sun’s surface. No spacecraft has ever orbited this close to the sun before, marking a significant milestone for NASA.

The flybys of Venus play a vital role in the probe’s mission to study the sun’s scorching surface. As the probe passes by Venus, the planet absorbs some of Parker’s orbital energy, allowing it to get even closer to the sun. There is one more flyby planned, with the probe’s closest approach to the sun expected to be just 3.83 million miles (6.16 million km) from the surface in late 2024. It is anticipated that the probe will reach even greater speeds during its final trip around the sun.

Launched in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe’s mission is to delve into the mysteries of the sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. By understanding how heat moves through the corona, how plasma and magnetic fields evolve on the sun’s surface, and how these dynamics contribute to phenomena such as solar wind, scientists aim to improve their predictions of space weather.

The Parker Solar Probe’s latest achievements highlight its significance in pushing the boundaries of exploration and scientific understanding of our star, the sun.

정의 :
– Parker Solar Probe: A NASA spacecraft launched in 2018 to study the sun’s corona and better understand space weather.
– Venus flyby: When a spacecraft passes close to the planet Venus, utilizing its gravity to alter its trajectory and increase speed.

출처 :
– 나사

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

우주 생명체 탐색에 있어 지구 대기의 영향

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

지반 원심분리기 모델링을 사용하여 부서진 암석의 장기 방사성 핵종 이동 시뮬레이션

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

우주 생명체 탐색에 있어 지구 대기의 영향

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

지반 원심분리기 모델링을 사용하여 부서진 암석의 장기 방사성 핵종 이동 시뮬레이션

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0