NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선이 새로운 기록을 세우고 태양 대기에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다.

By맘포 브레시아

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved another milestone by coming closer to the Sun than ever before, providing valuable insights into the star’s mysterious atmosphere and its impact on space weather. During its 17th orbit, the probe approached within 4.51 million miles of the Sun, smashing its own record.

Since its launch in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe has been setting records and pushing boundaries. It has surpassed the previous record set by the Helios 2 spacecraft in 1976, becoming the closest human-made object to the Sun. Equipped with a state-of-the-art heat shield, the probe is designed to study the Sun’s corona and collect crucial data to unravel its structure, the origins of the solar wind, and the enigmatic corona itself.

Understanding the Sun’s dynamics is essential as its processes can influence space weather, posing threats to satellites, communication networks, and even Earth’s power grids. A recent event involving the Parker Solar Probe flying through an intense coronal mass ejection (CME) validated a two-decade-old theory. It revealed that CMEs, powerful solar eruptions, interact with interplanetary dust, which has significant implications for space weather forecasting.

NASA has confirmed that despite its proximity to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe remains in good health. The spacecraft is set to transmit status data to the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland and then send back scientific data, primarily focused on the solar wind. This data will further contribute to researchers’ understanding of the Sun’s complex dynamics.

The Parker Solar Probe’s groundbreaking mission is shedding light on the Sun’s elusive atmosphere, providing valuable data that can help us better understand the star that sustains life on Earth.

정의 :
– Parker Solar Probe: A NASA spacecraft designed to study the Sun and its corona, while collecting data to understand space weather and solar processes.
– Corona: The outer atmosphere of the Sun, composed of extremely hot plasma.
– Solar Wind: A stream of charged particles emitted by the Sun that influences space weather.
– Coronal Mass Ejection (CME): A massive release of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun’s corona, often resulting in geomagnetic storms on Earth.

출처 :
– NASA press release: [link]
– Dictionary.com
– 브리태니커 백과사전

