By맘포 브레시아

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선이 대규모 태양 폭발 장면을 근접 촬영했습니다.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a remarkable milestone by capturing up-close footage of a massive solar eruption. The video, released by scientists at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, showcases an extremely powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) that occurred last year. CMEs are explosive events during which super-hot plasma is expelled from the Sun’s atmosphere, consisting of charged particles that can disrupt radio communication and cause various disturbances on Earth.

The CME that the Parker Solar Probe encountered has been described by NASA as one of the most powerful ever recorded. The probe not only survived the encounter but also managed to capture the entire event on camera. Observations from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory reveal that CMEs can release magnetic fields and launch billions of tons of plasma at speeds ranging from 60 to 1,900 miles per second. In the case of this particular CME, particles were observed accelerating up to 840 miles per second, providing valuable data for scientists studying the propulsive mechanisms behind these eruptions.

The Parker Solar Probe was specifically designed to study the Sun and holds the distinction of being the fastest spacecraft in history. It can approach within 4 million miles of the Sun’s surface, enduring extreme temperatures, thanks to a custom heat shield and an autonomous system that safeguards the probe from the Sun’s emissions. During the encounter with the CME, the probe spent nearly two days in the wake of the shock wave and emerged unscathed, providing researchers with unprecedented insights.

In addition to studying the CME, NASA researchers also investigated the impact of the solar storm on interplanetary dust. Understanding these interactions is crucial for improving space weather forecasting in the future. Russ Howard, a physicist at APL, stated that they are starting to comprehend how interplanetary dust affects the shape and speed of CMEs.

The Parker Solar Probe has already unveiled other significant solar phenomena, such as the source of solar wind. These observations contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its impact on space weather. The success of the Parker Solar Probe’s mission brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our star and advancing our knowledge of the universe.

출처 : 비즈니스 내부자

By 맘포 브레시아

