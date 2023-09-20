도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무는 소행성 Bennu 샘플을 가지고 지구로 돌아옵니다

By맘포 브레시아

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무는 소행성 Bennu 샘플을 가지고 지구로 돌아옵니다

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to return to Earth on September 24, 2023, after a seven-year journey in space. The mission, officially known as Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, was launched in 2016 with the goal of studying the asteroid Bennu, which has a potential impact date of September 24, 2182.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew past Earth in 2017 and touched down on Bennu in 2020, successfully collecting rocky material from the sample site named Nightingale. The collected sample was stored in the Sample Return Capsule for the return journey to Earth. On May 10, 2021, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back home.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that was discovered in 1999. It is classified as a B-type asteroid, which means it has a dark surface and is spectrally blue. The asteroid is considered to be an ancient relic of the solar system and is believed to have experienced little geological change since its formation. It is estimated to have a low density, suggesting it is a loose collection of rocks.

According to experts, Bennu has a 1 in 2,700 chance of striking Earth on September 24, 2182. This potential cataclysmic event is one of the reasons why NASA chose Bennu as the target for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

The spacecraft will reach Earth through a high-speed entry into the atmosphere, followed by the deployment of parachutes to slow it down. Once the sample is delivered, the spacecraft will embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX and head towards an encounter with asteroid Apophis in 2029.

출처 :

– 전신

– 나사

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0