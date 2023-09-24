도시의 삶

유타 사막에 소행성 샘플과 함께 착륙할 것으로 예상되는 우주 캡슐

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
A space capsule carrying a sample of rocky material collected from an asteroid is set to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday. This marks the third asteroid sample returned to Earth and the largest one yet. The samples were collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was designed to collect samples from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu. Equipped with cameras, the spacecraft captured crucial images and developed 3D maps of the asteroid. It also measured Bennu’s temperature, mapped its mineral and chemical composition, and used X-rays and infrared light to view it.

The robotic arm of the spacecraft collected loose rocks and dirt from the asteroid’s surface, sealing them inside a sample return capsule. After separating from the spacecraft, the capsule began its descent through Earth’s atmosphere.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016, when the spacecraft launched from Florida. It reached Bennu in 2018, making contact with the asteroid’s surface for about five seconds in 2020 to collect the samples. In May 2021, the spacecraft started its journey back to Earth.

The sample is expected to land in the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah’s West Desert on Sunday. Scientists will be present to retrieve the capsule upon landing. The sample will not contain contaminants such as viruses or bacteria, ensuring its safety. Similar precautions were taken with previous mission samples, such as those from the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

Bennu, the target asteroid for the OSIRIS-REx mission, is a small carbon-rich asteroid that passes relatively close to Earth every six years. Scientists hope to study its composition to better understand the risks and characteristics of near-Earth asteroids. They also aim to uncover more information about the potential delivery of life-forming compounds and the possibility of extracting water for rocket fuel from asteroids.

Following the mission, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX and repurposed to study another near-Earth asteroid, Apophis, in 2029.

To watch the live coverage of the OSIRIS-REx capsule landing, you can follow the NASA Live link.

Source: Al Jazeera, NASA

