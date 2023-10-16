도시의 삶

과학

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
JWST, 카이퍼대 왜소행성 XNUMX개에서 에탄 발견

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a significant discovery on three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt: Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. The Kuiper Belt is a region beyond Neptune that contains icy bodies, including Pluto and numerous dwarf planets.

The observations made by the JWST shed light on the composition of these distant celestial objects, providing valuable information about the history of our solar system. One of the notable findings is the presence of ethane on all three dwarf planets.

Ethane is a hydrocarbon compound that consists of two carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms. It is commonly found in natural gas and plays a crucial role in the formation of organic molecules. The discovery of ethane on the Kuiper Belt dwarf planets suggests that these objects may have complex carbon chemistry and potentially harbor the building blocks of life.

Understanding the composition of dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt is essential for unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s past. By studying these remote celestial bodies, scientists can gain insights into the conditions that existed during the formation of planets and other objects in our cosmic neighborhood.

The JWST’s capability to observe these dwarf planets in greater detail than ever before has opened up new avenues for scientific exploration. The telescope’s advanced instruments and sensitive detectors allow astronomers to analyze the light reflecting off the surfaces of these distant objects, providing valuable data about their composition and potential habitability.

The discovery of ethane on Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar adds to our growing knowledge of the Kuiper Belt and its diverse inhabitants. Further studies using the JWST and other future missions will continue to expand our understanding of these remote regions of our solar system, bringing us closer to unlocking the secrets of our cosmic origins.

출처 : NASA

정의 :
– Kuiper Belt: A donut-shaped region of icy bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune, containing Pluto and numerous dwarf planets.
– Ethane: A hydrocarbon compound consisting of two carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms, commonly found in natural gas.

출처: NASA(URL 제공되지 않음)

