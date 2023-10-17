도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 예산 부족을 충족하기 위해 허블 및 찬드라 망원경 삭감을 고려

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 예산 부족을 충족하기 위해 허블 및 찬드라 망원경 삭감을 고려

NASA is reportedly contemplating reductions to the Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory, two prominent space telescopes that have contributed significantly to our understanding of the universe over the years. Mark Clampin, director of NASA’s astrophysics division, stated during a recent presentation that the cuts may be necessary to allocate funding for new programs at NASA.

The proposed budget for the next fiscal year falls short of the astrophysics division’s request of $1.56 billion. Clampin did not provide specific details about the extent of the cuts or their impact on ongoing programs. However, he mentioned that the reduction in budget would affect missions in extended operations, namely Chandra and Hubble.

Despite the potential cuts, both telescopes are currently operational. Furthermore, there are plans to raise Hubble’s orbit to prolong its lifespan. Several consortiums, including one involving SpaceX, have submitted proposals to boost the observatory in low-Earth orbit. Hubble’s orbit has gradually decreased due to atmospheric drag, but efforts are underway to counter this effect.

NASA has underscored the importance of Hubble as a key partner to the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched in 2021. While Webb specializes in deep infrared observations, Hubble provides high-definition infrared and visual observations. Webb’s development has significantly impacted the astrophysics budget in previous years due to its high status and rising costs.

In contrast, Chandra, launched in 1999, has not received servicing visits like Hubble. Clampin acknowledged that Chandra has operational challenges, particularly with insulation affecting its ability to maintain the necessary temperatures for X-ray observations.

The proposed savings from the potential cuts to Hubble and Chandra would be redirected towards upcoming missions such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in 2027. Roman will focus on studying energetic events in the distant universe, utilizing its large survey instruments to capture rapid celestial phenomena.

These potential reductions will likely undergo further evaluations in the coming years, and reviews are expected around May 2024 to determine whether to extend the missions of Hubble and Chandra. The final budget allocations from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for Hubble remain unclear in light of NASA’s contemplated cuts.

출처 :
– 우주뉴스

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성: 지구에 대한 잠재적인 위협

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0