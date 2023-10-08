도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Honey Astrobee Returns to the International Space Station with Improved Navigation Abilities

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Honey Astrobee Returns to the International Space Station with Improved Navigation Abilities

NASA’s Astrobee robot, Honey, has successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after undergoing maintenance at NASA’s Ames Research Center. The yellow robot, one of three free-flying robots, showcased its improved independent navigation capabilities within the ISS, promoting STEM outreach and research opportunities.

Honey Astrobee spent nearly a year at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley before returning to the ISS. Upon arrival, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg examined the unpacked robot and ensured it was ready to resume its duties. After initial checks, Honey demonstrated its ability to disengage from its docking station, navigate through the space station’s Japanese Experiment Module (JEM), and successfully re-dock without the need for crew supervision.

The Astrobee Facility, which includes the three cubed-shaped robots, software, and a docking station, serves as a research platform and STEM outreach tool on the ISS. These robots, propelled by electric fans in the microgravity of space, assist astronauts in routine spacecraft tasks, enabling them to focus on specialized human tasks. The Astrobee project provides payload opportunities and guidance to users from academia, private industry, NASA, and other government agencies for approved research and STEM objectives.

Astrobee is an innovative robotic system developed by NASA to enhance efficiency on the ISS. Comprising three cube-shaped robots, Astrobee assists astronauts with routine tasks and moves seamlessly in the microgravity environment using electric fans for propulsion. In addition to its practical applications, Astrobee promotes scientific exploration and educational initiatives through research and STEM outreach efforts.

Funding for Astrobee was provided by NASA’s Game Changing Development Program and ongoing support is provided by NASA’s International Space Station Utilization Office.

출처 :
– NASA(미국항공우주국)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0