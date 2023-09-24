도시의 삶

과학

NASA의 오시리스-렉스 우주선이 소행성 샘플을 성공적으로 회수했습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 오시리스-렉스 우주선이 소행성 샘플을 성공적으로 회수했습니다.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft has successfully retrieved samples from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu, marking NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission. The spacecraft released the sample capsule about 100,000 kilometres from Earth and it parachuted into the Utah desert. The recovery team confirmed that the capsule was intact and had not been breached and estimated that it holds at least a cup of rubble from Bennu.

This mission is significant as it represents the largest haul of asteroid samples collected beyond the moon. The preserved building blocks from the dawn of our solar system, 4.5 billion years ago, will provide scientists with valuable insights into the formation of Earth and life. The samples will be transported to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be studied.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which embarked on this $1 billion mission in 2016, had reached Bennu in 2018 and successfully grabbed rubble from the small space rock in 2020 using a long stick vacuum. The spacecraft had traveled a distance of 6.2 billion kilometres before returning to Earth. The opening of the capsule in the next day or two will reveal the exact amount of material collected.

This successful mission is NASA’s third sample return from a deep-space robotic mission, following the Genesis spacecraft in 2004 and the Stardust spacecraft in 2006. The samples retrieved from Bennu will greatly contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential impact on Earth. With further study, the data gleaned from the samples will aid in developing strategies to deflect asteroids that may pose a threat to our planet in the future.

Sources: Associated Press.

By 맘포 브레시아

