과학

NASA의 첫 번째 소행성 샘플이 마침내 지구에 착륙했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
After a seven-year wait, NASA’s first asteroid sample has finally made its way back to Earth. The Osiris-Rex space probe, which launched in 2016, successfully landed on the asteroid Bennu and collected approximately nine ounces of dust from its surface. The probe’s journey spanned 3.86 billion miles before it touched down in the desert of Utah.

NASA discovered black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the Osiris-Rex science canister when the initial lid was opened. This debris is expected to provide valuable insight into the types of asteroids that could potentially threaten Earth.

The capsule containing the asteroid sample was released from an altitude of over 67,000 miles and experienced a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere, reaching speeds of over 27,000 miles per hour. Two parachutes were intended to slow down the descent, but the main chute deployed higher than anticipated.

A news conference is scheduled for October 11, during which the majority of the sample will be unveiled to the public. The analysis of the asteroid is expected to enhance scientific understanding of the formation of the solar system and Earth’s habitability. Most of the sample will be preserved for future study, with a portion being used immediately for experiments and some sent to mission partners in Japan and Canada.

Asteroids like Bennu are considered to be composed of the original materials from the early solar system, providing valuable information about its formation and evolution. Bennu, specifically, is believed to contain carbon and water molecules locked in minerals. Its unexpected low density, discovered during the probe’s contact with its surface, has intrigued scientists. Although the chance of Bennu colliding with Earth is small, understanding its composition is valuable for future considerations.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

