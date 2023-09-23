도시의 삶

지구는 우주에서 포착된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플을 받습니다

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
지구는 우주에서 포착된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플을 받습니다

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to deliver the largest asteroid sample ever captured in space, offering scientists valuable insights into the formation of planets billions of years ago. The spacecraft is scheduled to land in the Utah desert on September 24th, carrying rocks and dust samples weighing approximately 250 grams.

The sample, taken from the surface of asteroid Bennu, located over 200 million miles from Earth, will provide a window into the time when the Sun and planets were forming around 4.5 billion years ago. This will be the first time that the United States has brought back an asteroid sample, with the Canadian Space Agency also playing a role in the mission by providing the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter.

The laser system helped scan the surface of Bennu and gather detailed information about its features. As a result, Canada will receive a portion of the Bennu sample for research purposes. The mission’s primary goal is to understand how life started on Earth and how planets were formed in the solar system.

Kim Dait, a senior curator of mineralogy at the Royal Ontario Museum and part of the Canadian team, stated that the rocks collected from Bennu are from the very early stages of the solar system’s formation and that the team expects unexpected discoveries.

Michael Daly, the instrument scientist for the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter, explained that Canada’s analysis of the asteroid sample will focus on understanding how Bennu holds and distributes heat. Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid, is larger than New York’s Empire State Building and is believed to contain clay minerals and rock structures with water. The mission might also detect the presence of organic molecules, including sugars and amino acids, which are essential for life.

Studying Bennu is not only important for scientific purposes but also helps researchers prepare for the potential impact of similar asteroids on Earth in the future. Japan has previously retrieved small amounts of asteroid samples, but this mission marks a significant milestone for the United States.

출처 :
– NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) on Twitter
– Global News
– AP 통신

