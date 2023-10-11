도시의 삶

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed exciting initial findings from the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu sample, which was recently brought back to Earth. Preliminary analyses of the sample indicate the presence of water and high-carbon content, suggesting the possibility of finding the building blocks of life on Earth within the rock. These results mark a significant milestone in the study of our celestial neighborhood.

The sample collected by OSIRIS-REx is the largest-ever carbon-rich asteroid sample delivered to Earth. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this sample will significantly contribute to our understanding of the origins of life on our planet for future generations. However, further analysis is required to fully comprehend the nature of the carbon compounds discovered in the sample.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond the search for the origins of life. The rocks and dust collected from Bennu provide a unique opportunity to study how our solar system formed and how materials that may have led to the development of life on Earth were delivered. Additionally, it allows scientists to explore measures that can protect our planet from potential asteroid collisions.

The OSIRIS-REx mission sought to collect 60 grams of asteroid material. However, during the examination of the sample upon its return, scientists discovered an abundance of bonus asteroid material. With this unexpected additional material, the process of handling and containing the main sample was slowed down.

Scientists have performed a preliminary analysis of the bonus material, utilizing various techniques such as scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis. The results of these analyses have provided evidence of abundant carbon and water in the sample, confirming the initial findings.

The OSIRIS-REx scientific team will continue studying and characterizing the samples over the next two years. At least 70% of the sample will be preserved for future research by scientists worldwide. This invaluable material will be available to a cohort of over 200 scientists from various institutions globally.

Additionally, samples will be loaned to prominent institutions such as the Smithsonian Institution, Space Center Houston, and the University of Arizona for public display. These public displays will allow people to marvel at the remarkable achievements of the OSIRIS-REx mission and to learn more about the wonders of our solar system.

