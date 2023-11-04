OSIRIS-REx의 새로운 임무: 소행성 아포피스 조사

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has recently completed an important task, delivering a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu to Earth’s surface. However, the spacecraft itself did not touch down on Earth. Instead, it released the precious cargo as it continued on its journey. With the sample safely in the hands of researchers, the spacecraft has now been given a new name and a new mission: OSIRIS-APEX.

The newly named spacecraft will embark on a journey to investigate another asteroid, Apophis. This particular asteroid gained infamy when it was discovered in 2004 due to concerns that it could potentially impact the Earth in 2029. However, subsequent observations and careful modeling have confirmed that there is no immediate danger of a collision. Nevertheless, Apophis will still pass relatively close to our planet.

Dani DellaGiustina, the new principal investigator for the OSIRIS-APEX mission at the University of Arizona, emphasizes Apophis’ significance. “While it’s not going to impact the Earth in 2029, it does get very close,” DellaGiustina explains. The asteroid, approximately 340 meters wide, will approach within 20,000 miles of our planet in April 2029. This close proximity is a rare occurrence, happening only once every 7,500 years for asteroids of this size.

Apophis is classified as an S-type asteroid, composed primarily of silicate or stony materials, similar to Bennu. By studying both Bennu and Apophis, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of asteroids that could potentially pose a threat to Earth in the future. The researchers aim to investigate the strength and density of Apophis, crucial information for creating effective planetary defense strategies and unraveling the mysteries of asteroid formation and evolution.

Amy Simon, the OSIRIS-APEX mission project scientist, acknowledges that the study of Bennu has provided valuable insights but has also raised more questions. The combination of data obtained from Bennu and Apophis will contribute to our growing knowledge of these celestial bodies and their potential impact on our planet.

With its new mission set to explore the mysteries of Apophis, OSIRIS-APEX stands ready to further expand our understanding of asteroids and their implications for Earth’s future.

FAQ

Q: Why did the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft release the sample it collected from asteroid Bennu?

A: The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample it collected from Bennu to Earth as it passed by to continue its journey without landing on Earth.