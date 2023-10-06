도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 우주선이 수집한 소행성 Bennu 샘플 공개

By로버트 앤드류

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, OSIRIS-REx 우주선이 수집한 소행성 Bennu 샘플 공개

NASA is set to provide the public with a glimpse of the asteroid sample brought back to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. A livestream of the reveal will take place at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11. The capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid “Bennu” landed at a Department of Defense training site in the Utah desert on September 24. Since then, scientists have been conducting initial analyses of the sample.

OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained its sample from Bennu in 2020 and spent the following year and a half observing the asteroid from above. In May 2021, it began its journey back to Earth. Upon its arrival last month, the canister was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to be opened.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is still in space and is now en route to an asteroid called Apophis, under a new mission name, OSIRIS-APEX.

Asteroid Bennu is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, and its materials could provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The mission has exceeded expectations by capturing more material than anticipated. Christopher Sneadr, NASA’s deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement about the abundance of material, stating that “the very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it.”

The livestream event will offer further information about the findings from the captured material thus far, bringing us closer to uncovering the secrets held within the asteroid.

출처 :
– NASA의 존슨 우주 센터

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0