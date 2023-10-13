도시의 삶

NASA, 태양 폭풍에 대한 AI 경고 시스템 개발

By가브리엘 보타

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has been focusing on the development of an early warning system to notify humans before a solar storm strikes Earth. This system, named Dagger, utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to gather data and analyze solar storms. The goal is to provide a 30-minute notice before a storm hits, allowing for adequate preparation.

To predict when a solar storm forms, Dagger relies on data collected by various satellites, such as ACE, Wind, IMP-8, and Geotail. These satellites constantly monitor the sun, observing phenomena like solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Solar storms occur when accelerated charged particles, mostly electrons, collide with plasma in the Sun’s atmosphere.

CMEs, a type of solar flare, have the potential to cause geomagnetic storms when they interact with Earth’s magnetic field. Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere resulting from the efficient transfer of energy from the solar wind into the surrounding space environment. Although solar flares cannot harm humans directly, they have the ability to cause significant blackouts and disruptions in electricity.

In some cases, solar flares lead to remarkable displays known as the Northern Lights or auroral displays. The Carrington Event of 1859 is one such example, considered one of the most powerful solar storms in history. During this event, strong auroral displays were observed all around the world, and several telegraph systems experienced sparking and fires.

The development of an AI warning system like Dagger is crucial to better understand and predict solar storms to mitigate their impact on our electrical grids and communication systems. With the help of this technology, scientists aim to make significant progress in forecasting and potentially preventing solar storms. (Source: Getty)

