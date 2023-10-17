도시의 삶

NASA, 코로나 질량 방출이 지구에 미칠 잠재적 영향 경고

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has issued a warning that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) resulting from a recent solar event could potentially impact Earth in the coming days. Sunspot AR3467 witnessed a magnetic filament eruption on October 16th, releasing a burst of energy into space. While the CME is not on a direct collision course with Earth, it may still have an impact due to its trajectory.

Sunspots are temporary phenomena on the Sun’s photosphere, characterized by cooler temperatures and intense magnetic activity. Magnetic filaments, which are regions of concentrated magnetic energy, connect these sunspots. The eruption of a magnetic filament results in a CME, which is a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields rising above the solar corona or being released into space.

NASA’s latest model suggests that the CME from sunspot AR3467’s eruption may deliver a glancing blow to Earth on October 19th, potentially leading to a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. A G1-class storm is considered minor but can still cause disruptions to satellite communications, minor fluctuations in power grids, and the appearance of beautiful auroras at higher latitudes.

While this off-target CME is not a cause for major concern, NASA emphasizes the importance of regularly monitoring solar activities. They continuously monitor the sun using a network of solar observatories, investigating various phenomena from the sun’s outer atmosphere to its turbulent surface. They also delve into the sun’s interior using magnetic and helioseismic instruments. Missions such as the Solar Dynamics Observatory, Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, and others are part of this ongoing solar surveillance.

Source: NASA (No URL provided)

