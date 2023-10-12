도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 수분 함유 광물을 포함한 소행성 샘플에서 얻은 결과 공개

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 수분 함유 광물을 포함한 소행성 샘플에서 얻은 결과 공개

NASA recently provided a glimpse into the contents of a sealed capsule that was returned to Earth last month, containing a sample of carbon-rich soil collected from the surface of an asteroid. The sample, which was gathered by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu, was unveiled at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. It was the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth for analysis.

The initial image of the sample revealed a cluster of small rocks, pebbles, and dust, which had been left in the outer portion of the sample-collection assembly. Technicians are currently disassembling the hardware to access the bulk of the specimen, a process expected to take two more weeks. However, scientists wasted no time examining the “bonus” material with electron microscopes and X-ray instruments.

The analysis showed that the sample contained carbon-rich material, comprising almost 5% of the sample’s weight. Additionally, water molecules were found locked within the crystallized structure of clay fibers. Iron minerals, indicative of a water-rich environment, were also discovered. These findings could support the hypothesis that the primordial ingredients for life on Earth were delivered by celestial objects like asteroids and comets.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is described as a loose clump of rocky material held together by gravity. It provides valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. The capsule containing the sample was initially inspected at a landing site in Utah before being transported to Houston for further examination.

In the coming months, the sample will be distributed to numerous scientists across 60 laboratories worldwide. The estimated weight of the sample upon landing was about 250 grams, exceeding the scientists’ minimum requirement of 60 grams.

This accomplishment by NASA adds to the growing understanding of asteroids and their significance in shaping the early solar system. The agency is set to launch another mission to a distant asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be the remnants of a protoplanet’s core and the largest metallic object in the solar system.

출처 :
– NASA unveils first pictures from asteroid probe’s soil sample | Reuters

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0