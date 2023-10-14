도시의 삶

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 5개의 소행성 추적: 크기, 속도 등

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has recently provided data on five asteroids that are approaching Earth. Here’s what we know about them:

1. Asteroid 2023 TD7: This asteroid, with a size comparable to that of a car at 17 feet, is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth on October 14. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon. It will be moving towards Earth at a speed of 36,315 kilometers per hour.

2. Asteroid 2023 TO4: With a size similar to that of a bus at 34 feet, this asteroid is expected to come close to Earth on October 14. Its closest approach is estimated to be 712,000 kilometers. It will be moving towards Earth at a speed of 60,443 kilometers per hour.

These asteroids serve as a reminder of the constant vigilance required for monitoring potentially hazardous objects in space. NASA is actively tracking and studying these asteroids to better understand their characteristics and potential impact risks.

It is important to note that the sizes and speeds mentioned are approximate values based on available data. Scientists at NASA continue to refine these estimates as they gather additional information.

Tracking and analyzing asteroids is crucial for planetary defense purposes. NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations program aims to identify, track, and characterize near-Earth objects (NEOs) to assess any potential impact risks they may pose to our planet.

By studying these asteroids, scientists can gain insights into the origins and composition of these space rocks, as well as develop strategies for potential future mitigation efforts. Understanding the size, speed, and trajectory of these asteroids helps in determining the potential dangers they may pose to Earth and allows for better preparation and response strategies.

Sources: NASA, Pexels, Pixabay

