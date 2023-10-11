도시의 삶

NASA, 우주에서 수집된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플의 최초 이미지 공개

맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 우주에서 수집된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플의 최초 이미지 공개

NASA has unveiled the initial images of the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. The sample was obtained during the OSIRIS-REx mission, which gathered rock and dust from the asteroid Bennu in 2020. The capsule containing the valuable cargo recently returned to Earth and is currently being analyzed in a specialized clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The live-streamed news conference showcased the photographs of the asteroid sample and provided preliminary scientific analysis. One notable aspect of the OSIRIS-REx mission is the substantial amount of material collected, weighing 250 grams (half a pound). This is significantly more than the 5.4 grams retrieved by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission.

Bennu was chosen as the target for sample collection because it is believed to be rich in organic compounds. Scientists speculate that asteroids like Bennu may have brought organic building blocks and water to Earth through ancient collisions billions of years ago. Another advantage of sampling Bennu is that its orbit intersects with our planet’s, making the roundtrip journey more manageable compared to reaching asteroids in the Asteroid Belt situated between Mars and Jupiter.

During the sample collection process, the OSIRIS-REx probe encountered a minor issue when a piece of rock lodged the sealing flap open, resulting in the escape of some fine material. This unexpected occurrence has actually been viewed as positive by NASA researchers, as it indicates the presence of “bonus particles” in the form of black dust and debris coating the sample collector.

Further analysis of the Bennu sample could provide insights into the early days of our solar system and potentially shed light on the origins of life itself. Additionally, understanding the composition of Bennu could prove useful in developing strategies to redirect it away from Earth’s path if necessary. While the chances of Bennu impacting Earth are relatively low until the mid-2100s, NASA estimates a higher probability of approximately 1 in 1,750 between then and the year 2300.

The OSIRIS-REx mission marks a significant milestone in the study of asteroids and their potential implications for life and planetary defense.

정의 :
– OSIRIS-REx: Origin, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer mission.
– Bennu: An asteroid targeted for sample collection due to its believed rich organic compounds.
– Hayabusa2: A Japanese mission that successfully returned bits of space pebbles from an asteroid in 2010 and 2020.

출처 :
– NASA의 존슨 우주 센터
– Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission
– 나사

By 맘포 브레시아

