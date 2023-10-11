도시의 삶

NASA, 지금까지 수집된 것 중 가장 큰 소행성 샘플의 최초 이미지 공개

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA is set to release the first images of the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and recently returned to Earth. The capsule containing the sample landed in the Utah desert and is now being analyzed in a specialized clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The live-streamed news conference, scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, will feature photographs and preliminary scientific analysis of the asteroid sample. This mission marks NASA’s second successful attempt at collecting and studying samples from an asteroid. Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission previously achieved this feat in 2010 and 2020, but the amount of material collected by OSIRIS-REx is significantly larger.

The selection of Bennu as the target for the mission was based on its believed richness in organic compounds. Scientists theorize that asteroids like Bennu could have delivered these organic building blocks to Earth along with water through ancient collisions billions of years ago. Bennu’s intersecting orbit with Earth made it a more accessible target for the mission compared to asteroids in the Asteroid Belt.

Preliminary analysis of the sample has revealed the presence of “bonus particles,” including black dust and debris that coated the sample collector. This unexpected discovery has provided valuable insights for scientists. The loose packing of the particles on Bennu’s surface, akin to a pit of plastic balls, has also been uncovered through data gathered by the spacecraft.

In addition to gaining scientific knowledge about the early solar system and the potential origins of life, understanding Bennu’s composition could be crucial for future asteroid deflection efforts. While the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are low until the mid-2100s, NASA indicates that the probability increases to approximately 1 in 1750 between the mid-2100s and the year 2300.

출처 : AFP

By 로버트 앤드류

