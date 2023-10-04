도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 기록적인 우주 비행을 마치고 지구로 돌아왔습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 기록적인 우주 비행을 마치고 지구로 돌아왔습니다.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has returned to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. Rubio spent a total of 371 days in space as a member of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. His extended mission provided valuable insight into the effects of long-duration spaceflight on astronauts, particularly as NASA prepares for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Rubio’s historic achievement will be celebrated with a news conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on October 13th. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the agency’s app, and website. Members of the media interested in attending in person or virtually are encouraged to contact the NASA Johnson newsroom for more information.

During his mission, Rubio completed over 5,936 orbits of the Earth and traveled more than 157 million miles, equivalent to 328 trips to the Moon and back. He witnessed the arrival and departure of numerous spacecraft, both crewed and cargo missions. Rubio actively participated in various scientific activities, conducting research on human health, plant growth techniques, and commanding autonomous robots from space.

Rubio’s mission marks an important milestone in NASA’s exploration of space. Extended missions like his provide crucial data for understanding the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity for long periods. This knowledge will be essential as NASA embarks on ambitious missions to the Moon with the Artemis program and prepares for the eventual human exploration of Mars.

For the latest news and updates on the International Space Station and NASA’s space station missions, visit NASA’s website and follow their social media platforms.

출처 :
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/station

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0